Bill Pending in Israel Would Criminalize Talking About Jesus - in Person, Online, Print and by Mail: Two Years Prison | 20 March 2023 | Christian Leaders are urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop a bill pending in the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) that would make it criminal to tell people about Jesus, inside Israel. Just days before Good Friday, Palm Sunday, and Easter, the bill would punish believers for sharing the Gospel of Jesus. The bill was introduced by two ultra-Orthodox members of Netanyahu's Coalition -- United Torah Judaism party members Moshe Gafni and Yacov Asher. The bill would make it ILLEGAL to share, in personal conversation, or produce content online, in print, or by mail, talking about Jesus or His Gospel... The punishment for doing so would be "one year imprisonment." If the conversation is with minor - someone under the age of 18 - the punishment would be "two years imprisonment." This bill would apply to people having spiritual conversations with Israelis of any religion. However, in their official explanation of the bill, the two Israeli legislators specifically emphasized the warning to stop Christians, in particular.