A Bill That Removes Fauci From His Position Is About to Hit Congress | 12 May 2021 | A tangible sign of Republicans' discontent with the Biden administration's management of the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged with a GOP-led effort to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has served as a White House adviser on COVID-19 under Joe Biden as well as former President Donald Trump. A largely symbolic bill officially titled the Fauci's Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Act is being introduced by Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio. The FIRED Act is scheduled to be introduced Wednesday.