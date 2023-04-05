Billionaire Dem mega-donor bankrolling Trump accuser's rape lawsuit visited Epstein's private island --LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman has given millions to Democrats, visited White House multiple times | 3 May 2023 | A billionaire Democratic mega-donor who's currently bankrolling a rape lawsuit against former President Donald Trump visited the infamous private island of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was scheduled to stay at his Manhattan townhouse in 2014, according to a report published Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal obtained documents that show Reid Hoffman, a founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn, made a trip to Epstein's island in the Caribbean, Little St. James - also known as "pedophile island" - where Epstein and his associates were accused of trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls... Epstein, a financier, also arranged for Hoffman to stay overnight in his townhouse when the LinkedIn founder was supposed to land late at night in New York in December 2014. According to the documents, Hoffman was scheduled to attend a "breakfast party" with Epstein, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and others.