Warning! Graphic and horrific content: Bipartisan legislators demand answers from Fauci for torturing beagle puppies in medical experiments --"Our investigators show that Fauci's NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive," White Coat Waste said. | 22 Oct 2021 | A bipartisan letter demands answers from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Joe Biden's chief medical adviser. The White Coat Waste Project, the nonprofit organization that first pointed out that U.S. taxpayers were being used to fund the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology, have now turned its sights on Anthony Fauci on another animal-testing-related matter -- infecting dozens of beagles with disease-causing parasites to test an experimental drug on them. House members, most of whom are Republicans, want Fauci to explain himself in response to allegations brought on by the White Coat Waste Project that involve drugging puppies. According to the White Coat Waste Project, the Food and Drug Administration does not require drugs to be tested on dogs, so the group is asking why the need for such testing. White Coat Waste claims that 44 beagle puppies were used in a Tunisia, North Africa, laboratory, and some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so scientists could work without incessant barking. [Fauci belongs in the pantheon of psychopathic mass murderers, along with Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. But even the vegetarian Hitler treated animals better. - MDR]