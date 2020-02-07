Black campus activists demand Pitt fire faculty found guilty of racial bias by committee of black jurors --University mostly mum on subject | 01 July 2020 | Black student activists at the University of Pittsburgh want to crackdown on racial bias at the school by making it easier to fire faculty and staff who are accused of racism. The demand by the students, who call themselves "Black Pitt," state that faculty and staff with a complaint of "racial bias or excessive force...should be terminated and banned from the University campus immediately if found at fault," according to a list of demands sent to the university. What's more, "During the time of the investigation, the faculty/staff should be disclosed by name and banned from the University campus until its completion," the demand adds. The activists have called for the creation of a "People's Voice Committee," which would be made up of black students, faculty, and staff, to adjudicate the claims. "This committee will serve within the entity that is the Senior Leadership Team and must be composed of Black faculty, staff, alumni, and student liaisons who are well-versed in the field of Black studies/culture," the demands state.