Black DEI director: I was called white supremacist for questioning woke policies | 18 March 2023 | Since becoming the faculty director for the Office of Equity, Social Justice, and Education at De Anza College in August of 2021, Dr. Tabia Lee said, she endured "non-stop hostility" on campus. Now, she claims, she's out of a job after colleagues retaliated against her for questioning certain diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at the Cupertino, California, school. But her vision of diversity and inclusion, it seems, was the wrong one. "I'm trying to create safe spaces for everyone," Lee said. "But some people wanted me to create spaces that were just safe for them, and that’s not my mission as an educator. That's not what I'm here to do." ...Citing the recommendation of the National Association of Black Journalists, she suggested all racial groups be capitalized. "For that, I was accused of being a white supremacist," she said.