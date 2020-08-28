Black Georgia Man Who Stabbed Stranger Says He 'Felt the Need to Find a White Male to Kill' | 28 Aug 2020 | A man arrested for stabbing a stranger on Tuesday said that he "felt the need to find a white man to kill" after watching videos of "police brutality." The attempted murder is one of two stabbings motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement that took place on Tuesday. Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime after stabbing an AutoZone employee. Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills testified that Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality.