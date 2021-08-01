Black Lives Matter activist who stormed Capitol previously called for violent coup against Trump | 08 Jan 2021 | John Sullivan, a Black Lives Matter activist agent who was previously arrested as part of a Black Lives Matter riot, is reportedly under arrest related to this week's Capitol rioting. Sullivan, from Salt Lake City, Utah, acknowledges he stormed the Capitol and witnessed and recorded on video the shooting death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol Hill police employee. Sullivan says he was there to document events and see them from the inside. He can reportedly be heard on video encouraging rioters to break into the Capitol and telling an officer "people might burn this down." A video appears to show Sullivan at a Black Lives Matter rally several months ago making racist comments and threatening a violent coup against President Trump.