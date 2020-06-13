Black Lives Matter flag to fly over Hartford City Hall, says Mayor Bronin | 12 June 2020 | After marching and chanting for one and one-half miles from the North End to City Hall, clergy from greater Hartford won a commitment Friday from Mayor Luke Bronin (D) to fly the Black Lives Matter flag over Hartford City Hall for the first time. "There's one on my house, and I support putting one on the people's house, too,'' Bronin told about 300 ministers and protesters outside city hall as some in the crowd applauded. Bronin reiterated his call for strengthening the city's Civilian Police Review Board with $200,000 for full-time, permanent staffing and independent investigative powers.