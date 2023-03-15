Black Lives Matter Movement Received Nearly $83 Billion From Corporations | 14 March 2023 | The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and related causes received an astonishing $82.9 billion from corporations, a new funding database from the Claremont Institute has found. The Claremont Institute's Center for the American Way of Life explained the necessity of their report in an article published in Newsweek, where the Center asserted that the 2020 BLM movement was about more than just "rioting and destruction." The Center explained, "The BLM pressure campaigns, harassment, and moral blackmail also amounted to possibly the most lucrative shakedown of corporate America in its history."