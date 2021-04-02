'Black Lives Matter' Teams With Democrat in Attempt to Expel Over 100 Republicans From Congress | 02 Feb 2021 | Black Lives Matter is supporting an effort to boot 100 Republicans from Congress on the grounds that anyone who voted to contest the Electoral College results must go. A resolution calling for investigations that could eventually lead to expulsions was introduced last month by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has aligned herself with the self-styled "squad" of House progressives. "There are still people in Congress who played a role in the violent insurrection a few weeks ago," the group wrote on its website. "It is not enough to denounce the white supremacy behind the attack. We must remove its endorsers from Congress -- Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying the electoral college," Black Lives Matter said. "That’s why we're supporting Rep. Cori Bush's resolution, which would investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election [sic] and incited a white supremacist attack."