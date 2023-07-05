Black Man Charged With Hate Crime After Shooting Two Strangers in the Back of the Head 'Because They Were White' | 6 May 2023 | A black man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly murdered two strangers in a racially motivated shooting at a library and a convenience store. Prosecutors in Tulsa County charged Carlton Gilford with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment (Oklahoma’s equivalent of a hate crime). According to Tulsa Police Department, Gilford shot and killed Lundin Hathcock at the Rudisill Library, and then minutes later, he shot and killed James McDaniel at a QuikTrip. "Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charge Murder suspect, Carlton Gilford, with Hate Crime," Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Two weeks ago we arrested Gilford after he shot 2 people in the back of the head, one at Rudisil Library and the other at QuikTrip. At this time, there does not appear to have been any connection between the victims and the suspect"