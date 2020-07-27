Black Trump Supporter Executed in Broad Daylight in Wisconsin | 25 July 2020 | A black man, well-known for his boisterous support of President Trump, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Authorities say Bernell Trammell, 60, was sitting outside his publishing company when a vehicle pulled in front of the business and someone fatally shot and killed Trammell execution-style before speeding away. Trammell had reportedly spent the weeks leading up to his death advocating for Trump's reelection. Trammell operated eXpressions Journal for several years and was often spotted carrying signs about politics and religion, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.