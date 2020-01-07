Black Washington Post editor says white women 'lucky' only to be called 'Karen,' there's no 'revenge' | 30 June 2020 | A Washington Post editor is under fire for tweeting white women are "lucky" that blacks such as herself just call them "Karens" -- and don't take "revenge." "The lies and tears of white women hath wrought: -the 1921 Tulsa massacre -murder of Emmett Till -exclusion of black women from feminist movements -53% of white women voting for Trump," the paper's global-opinions editor, Karen Attiah, wrote Sunday in a since-deleted tweet. "White women are lucky that we are just calling them Karens. And not calling for revenge," Attiah added in the tweet, which was captured and reposted by several people before she erased it from her account. Attiah later responded to a supporter in another now-deleted tweet, "I'm just saying. Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge." [The Washington Post's grammatically-challenged editors (such as Karen Attiah) are lucky to actually have a job, even though they can't string together two coherent sentences and have the IQ of a door knob.]