BlackRock Owns 15.1% of the Fox Corporation --That can't be healthy By Robert W. Malone, MD, MS | 25 April 2023 | (Opinion) It doesn't take a genius to know that yesterday, we got another really big flag to get off of main stream news if you seek any unbiased news analysis or editorial content. That the biases, the censorship is only going to get worse. And no, I am not necessarily writing of Tucker's departure, although that too is another signpost. What really has me concerned is that earlier this year, it was announced that BlackRock has increased its ownership position in Fox Corporation (FOXA). This increase in stock ownership now means that Blackrock owns 15.1% of the Fox Corporation. They are the second largest owner, just after the Murdock family...BUT with this increase in 2.7% of Fox Corp, it is clear that Blackrock is fast becoming a controlling entity in Fox Corporation. Together, BlackRock and Vanguard own 18% of Fox (now almost 21%), 16% of CBS, 13% of Comcast -- which owns NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, and the Sky media group, 12% of CNN, and 12% of Disney -- which owns a number of subsidiaries. Media behemoths that may present themselves as rivals are, in reality, owned by the same company.