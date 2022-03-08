Blake Masters wins Arizona's Republican Senate primary in key battleground state showdown | 3 Aug 2022 | The Associated Press has called Arizona's Republican Senate primary for venture capitalist Blake Masters, who will face off in November against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a key battleground state race that may determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority. Masters was the front-runner in the most recent public opinion surveys heading into Tuesday's primary election. The field of contenders also included solar power businessman Jim Lamon, who pumped millions of his own money behind his bid.