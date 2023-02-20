Blinken Announces $185 Million in Aid to Turkey Following Earthquake While Biden Administration Ignores East Palestine | 19 Feb 2023 | Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Sunday the United States allocated another $100 million to Turkey following the [likely HAARP-induced] devastating earthquakes earlier this month. This was on top of the $85 million the US already sent to Turkey following the earthquake on February 6th. The Biden regime has yet to send relief to East Palestine, Ohio, following the massive toxic chemical explosion on February 6, 2023, after the train derailment on February 3.