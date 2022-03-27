Blinken denies regime-change strategy against Russia --US secretary of state tries to walk back Joe Biden’s comment that Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' | 27 March 2022 | America's leading diplomat has insisted Joe Biden didn't mean to suggest Washington aims to oust Vladimir Putin as Russia's leader, standing by previous assertions that the US doesn't have a regime-strange strategy in Moscow. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made his comments at a press conference on Sunday in Jerusalem, hours after Biden raised eyebrows during an emotional speech in Warsaw about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden said of President Putin, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power." An unidentified White House official quickly tried to clarify the US position, saying Biden's point was that Putin can't be allowed to exercise power over neighboring countries. On Sunday, Blinken continued the effort to walk back Biden's comments.