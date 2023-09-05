Blinken sent Russian disinformation claim to organizer of Hunter Biden laptop letter, email shows | 9 May 2023 | As a Biden campaign adviser, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emailed to the organizer of the now-discredited Hunter Biden laptop letter the key news article used by 51 U.S. intelligence experts in fall October 2020 to falsely insinuate the computer's contents were Russian disinformation, according to documents obtained by Just the News. The email from Blinken to former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell is set to be made public as early Thursday in an interim report by the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees that concludes the now-infamous laptop letter for a political operation to benefit Joe Biden disguised to look like a intelligence security warning. The report, which corroborates earlier reporting by Just the News, also shows that as Morell gathered former ex-intelligence officials to sign the letter and put their name behind the unsubstantiated claim of Russia interference he also boasted to some that the effort was buoying the Biden campaign and its chances of defeating then-President Donald Trump in the fall election.