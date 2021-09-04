BLM Co-Founder Buys $1.4 Million Home in Virtually All-White Area. Black Commentators Slam Her | 09 April 2021 | After reports that a $1.4 million home in a secluded area of Los Angeles whose population is reputedly less than 2% black was sold to one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, some black conservative commentators took her to task. On Wednesday, dirt.com reported: "A secluded mini-compound tucked into L.A.'s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a tad more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity that public records show is controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement."