BLM leader threatens 'riots, fire, bloodshed' in NYC if Eric Adams gets tough on crime | 11 Nov 2021 | A Black Lives Matter leader vowed there'll be "riots," "fire" and "bloodshed" if Mayor-elect Eric Adams follows through with his promise to bring back plainclothes anti-crime cops to battle New York's surge in violent crimes. New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome debated the plan for a return to tougher policing with Adams during a contentious sit-down at Brooklyn Borough Hall Wednesday that was live-streamed on Instagram. Although Adams found common ground with the activists on plans to fight poverty in the black community, the former NYPD captain said he'll be reinstating a revamped version of the undercover anti-crime unit that was disbanded at the height of widespread police protests last year. "If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing then we're going to take to the streets again," New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome said outside Borough Hall after the meeting. "There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed," he threatened.