BLM organizer says de Blasio vaccine mandate weaponized against black community | 21 Sept 2021 | The co-founder of New York's Black Lives Matter chapter said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's citywide vaccine mandate is targeting the black community and creating conditions akin to segregation. "Seventy-two percent of black people in this city from ages 18 to 44 are unvaccinated," Chivona Newsome said during a Monday protest in New York City. "So what is going to stop the Gestapo, I mean the NYPD, from rounding up black people, from snatching them off the train, off the bus?" Newsome warned that her group could respond with an "uprising" similar to those that followed the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. "We're putting this city on notice that your mandate will not be another racist social distance practice. Black people are not going to stand by, or you will see another uprising. And that is not a threat. That is a promise," she said. "The vaccination passport is not a free passport to racism."