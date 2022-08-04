BLM's $6M mansion purchase prompts call for DOJ investigation - 'disturbing information' --California Rep. Issa says recent reports 'more than enough to warrant' DOJ investigation | 7 April 2022 | Black Lives Matter's reported purchase of a $6 million California mansion with charitable donations should spark a Department of Justice investigation into the politically powerful nonprofit, California Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News Digital. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the national arm of the BLM movement, has come under increasing scrutiny over its handling of the tens of millions of dollars it has received in donations. New York Magazine revealed this week that BLM secretly bought a $6 million mansion -- which the group's leaders are said to call "Campus" -- and never disclosed it to the public. When the magazine inquired about the house, BLM reportedly circulated a memo discussing the possibility of trying to "kill" the story.