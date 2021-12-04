Blood clots in Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recipients under investigation | 10 April 2021 | A European drug regulator is reviewing blood clots among four people in the United States who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report. The European Medicines Agency said three serious cases of clotting and low platelets occurred in the US during the rollout of J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit and that one person died from a clotting disorder reported during a clinical trial. The EMA's report is the first to mention a probe of blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine.