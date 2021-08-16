Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old and giving her drugs and alcohol at his NYC hotel in 1965 | 16 Aug 2021 | Bob Dylan has been sued for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. The iconic hitmaker, 80, is accused of giving the tween "drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment," the new lawsuit alleges. According to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers, the Like a Rolling Stone singer used his platform and fame to gain control of the victim - who is only listed as "J.C." - "as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse." The suit, filed on Friday, alleges: "Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff."