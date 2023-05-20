Boebert slams Fetterman for wearing hoodie, shorts to Senate news conference: 'No excuse' | 19 May 2023 | Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., blasted Democratic Senator John Fetterman's "unbecoming" decision to attend a Senate press conference while wearing a hoodie and shorts. "John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning," Boebert wrote on Twitter. "It's truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do." The Pennsylvania senator attended a Thursday news conference to discuss debt limit negotiations wearing a white hoodie, gray workout shorts, and running shoes, while standing alongside four fellow Democratic Senators who all were dressed in a suit and tie. "There's just no excuse for it," the Colorado Republican said in her tweet blasting Fetterman's Senate attire.