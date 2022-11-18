Boebert's Dem challenger Frisch concedes House race, GOP congresswoman wins reelection | 18 Nov 2022 | Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert won her re-election bid on Friday as her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded the razor-thin election to her. The race's extremely narrow margin of roughly 0.2% looked headed for a recount, but Frisch on Friday said the process would likely not change the results. “We are not asking for this recount. It is one that the citizens of Colorado mandate through our election system,” Frisch said during a call with reporters... Friday on Twitter, Boebert wrote that Frisch had "called [her] to concede this race."