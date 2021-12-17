Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers --Over 11,000 employees have sought a vaccine exemption for medical or religious reasons. | 17 Dec 2021 | Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported. The number of Boeing employees who have sought a vaccine exemption for medical or religious reasons has surged to more than 11,000 people, which is around 8 percent of its U.S. workers, according to Reuters. The company's vaccine mandate has also resulted in the other 92 percent of their employees in the U.S. having received the vaccine or having reported a religious or medical accommodation.