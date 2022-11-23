Bolsonaro seeks to overturn Brazilian election --The incumbent leader has challenged the reliability of electronic 'voting' machines | 23 Nov 2022 | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's lawyers have urged the country's electoral authority to invalidate all votes cast on more than half of the electronic voting machines used in the election that he narrowly lost to former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, Bolsonaro's Liberal Party questioned the results of the October 30 runoff over what they called an "irreparable non-compliance due to malfunction," claiming that nearly 280,000 older voting machines were missing identification numbers in internal logs. Former President da Silva -- a leftist politician known to many Brazilians simply as 'Lula' -- was officially declared the winner by a thin margin of 50.9% against the incumbent's 49.1%. However, if all the votes in question are annulled, Bolsonaro would win reelection with 51% of the remaining valid votes, according to Marcelo de Bessa, the lawyer who filed the motion.