Bolton book could cause 'grave' damage to US national security - top intel officials --The DOJ wants a judge to order Bolton to delay the book's release. | 18 June 2020 | Top intelligence officials have told a federal judge that the publication of former national security adviser [straight-up neocon terrorist] John Bolton's memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," risks inflicting "grave" damage to U.S. national security, as part of the administration's last-ditch attempt to prevent the book's release next Tuesday. In sworn statements submitted to a federal district court Wednesday evening, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, and the DNI's National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina all said that they believed several passages they had reviewed in the current manuscript contained classified material including material designated at the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information level. "Compromise of this information could result in the permanent loss of a valuable [signal intelligence] source and cause irreparable damage to the U.S. [signal intelligence] system," Nakasone said in an affidavit with the D.C. District Court.