Bomb Squad Called Outside of Miami Courthouse Where Trump Will Be Arraigned | 13 June 2023 | Multiple reports have revealed a suspicious device was spotted outside of the Miami courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned. Nicole Linsalata of 7 News Miami released footage of the Miami police officers responding to a T.V. tied up to a pole near the Federal courthouse where Trump will soon enter. Linalata said the device has garnered the attention of the bomb squad officials. According to reports, Trump supporters were told to move backward and remain behind a taped-off area in front of the Federal courthouse due to an alleged bomb threat. The Trump supporters peacefully complied with the police requests.