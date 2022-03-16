Bomb squad on the scene at Tim Pool's studio | 15 March 2022 | Tim Pool reported that the bomb squad is at his studio, where he records TimcastIRL, along with other properties that are part of the Tim Pool content universe. Pool said that the events will not be filmed due to security reasons, as recommended by police. He said on air, as they discussed the incident, that there was an actual reason that the bomb squad was deployed, and he was concerned that he might "hear the house shake." ...Pool's studio has been recently swatted six times, when an anonymous person or persons called local police and fire departments to report shootings, and once a fire, at the studio.