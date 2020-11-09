Bombshell: Up to 90% of COVID-19 'positive' test results are false, test kits matching dead viral fragments that pose no infection risk --Flawed PCR tests have raked in more than $13 billion in corporate profits. | 09 Sept 2020 | The overwhelming majority of people who supposedly test "positive" for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are actually virus-free, according to The New York Times. As it turns out, the PCR tests that millions of scared Americans have been hoodwinked into getting are a sham. They only pick up partial viral fragments rather than whole viruses, and are hardly the "gold standard" that proponents claim they are. While the Times says that PCR tests are "diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus," the fact of the matter is that PCR tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who have none of the virus at all. Testing data from Massachusetts, New York, Nevada, and elsewhere shows that upwards of 90 percent of people who test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are not actually infected with it.