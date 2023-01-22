'Bombshell' Emails Reveal Fauci Was Part of NIH and Who Conspiracy to Silence Wuhan Lab Leak Theory | 21 Jan 2023 | Dr. Anthony Fauci, once considered America's top Covid doctor, conspired with influential scientists around the world, including at the World Health Organization, to quell concerns that SARS-CoV-2 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, newly un-redacted emails show. The newly released emails raise questions about Dr. Fauci's motives in dispelling public scrutiny over the potential the novel coronavirus had escaped from the Wuhan laboratory. Fauci had misled Congress over the extent that the National Institutes of Health had funded the Wuhan lab as a subcontractor of EcoHealth Alliance. The Wuhan laboratory was also funded by the Pentagon, contract awards show. The un-redacted NIH emails show how public questioning that SARS-CoV-2 may have escaped from a laboratory was a concern for the group's scientists lest it become a "conspiracy theory."