Bombshell: Fauci wrote in 2012 that benefits of gain-of-function research 'outweigh the risks' | 1 June 2021 | White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged in 2012 that controversial "gain-of-function" research carried the "remote" possibility of triggering a pandemic, but argued the benefits would "outweigh the risks," according to remarks newly unearthed as worldwide COVID-19 deaths near 3.6 million. Last month, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Fauci during a Senate hearing over the National Institutes of Health's (NIH's) role in funding gain-of-function (GOF) research -- which involves intentionally strengthening viruses to better study their potential effects -- at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Such research could have given birth to COVID-19.