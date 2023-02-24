Bombshell: Former FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Destroying Evidence in Case Related to a Republican Lawmaker, Avoids Jail Time | 24 Feb 2023 | A former FBI agent, Robert Cessario, has pleaded guilty to purposely destroying crucial evidence in order to frame a pro-Trump lawmaker from Arkansas. The former agent's guilty plea was linked to a deal between him and the prosecutors. Cessario was charged with "corrupt destruction of record in an official proceeding" linked with the corruption lawsuit of previous Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods. A federal judge ruled that Cessario would face 36 months of probation for purposely destroying the evidence. The Arkansas Democrat Gazette noted: "Cessario must spend the first six months of probation in home detention, although no electronic monitoring will be required, according to U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes. Holmes also ordered Cessario to pay a $25,000 fine. Cessario's presentencing report says federal guidelines would require at least five months in prison...The crime Cessario admitted to...carries a minimum recommended sentence of 10 months in prison. The sentence can be mitigated by cooperation, according to federal guidelines..."