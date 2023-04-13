Bombshell lawsuit claims JP Morgan execs were so familiar with Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of young girls they joked about him being with 16-year-old Miley Cyrus | 12 April 2023 | Executives at JP Morgan were so familiar with Jeffrey Epstein's abuse that they laughed about him being out with 16-year-old Miley Cyrus, court documents claim. A bombshell lawsuit states that senior managers at the bank 'joked about (Epstein's) interest in young girls' including Cyrus in 2008 when she was still starring in the Disney TV series Hannah Montana. Staff at JP Morgan were accused of making light of the pedophile's activities in a case filed against it by the government of the US Virgin Islands. The lawsuit also alleges that at least 20 victims were paid through Epstein’s accounts with JP Morgan in excess of $1m.