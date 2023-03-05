Bombshell report reveals emails showing Hunter Biden helping his business associates gain access to then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2011 --The latest is another claim of influence peddling by Hunter to enrich the Bidens | 2 May 2023 | Hunter Biden facilitated a meeting at the White House between business associates and his father in 2011, according to newly revealed emails between President [sic] Joe Biden's son and his business associates. Then vice-president Biden and his deputy chief of staff at the time, Alan Hoffman, engaged in a meeting with three business associates of Hunter's, one of whom was a foreign national, according to new emails. The latest revelations is just another in a series of shocking reports involving the president's son and his foreign business deals and influence peddling. Hunter is under several investigations, most stemming from his abandoned laptop, which had slews of damning information that investigators claim could prove he used his father's office to enrich himself and his family. Emails obtained by Fox News Digital shows Hunter Biden organizing the meet-up around the time he was trying to secure a deal with the business associates who attended the White House meeting. If Hunter were able to secure the meeting between the associates and his father - the vice president - it could lead to a bonds deal worth billions.