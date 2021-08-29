Bombshell UK data destroys entire premise for vaccine push By Chris Waldburger | 21 Aug 2021 | (Opinion) This is an absolute game-changer. The UK government just reported the following data, tucked away in their report on variants of concern: Less than a third of delta variant deaths are in the unvaccinated. Let me say that another way - two-thirds of Delta deaths in the UK are in the jabbed. To be specific: From the 1st of February to the 2nd of August, the UK recorded 742 Delta deaths (yes, the dreaded Delta has not taken that much life). Out of the 742 deaths, 402 were fully vaccinated. 79 had received one shot. Only 253 were unvaccinated. The report is here.