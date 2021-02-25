Bongino highlights double standard over Biden using same migrant facilities press criticized under Trump | 24 Feb 2021 | The mainstream media is demonstrating a clear double standard by not calling out the Biden administration for utilizing the same migrant facilities as its predecessor, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino told "Outnumbered" Wednesday. Bongino referenced a diagram posted on social media by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Cabot Phillips that illustrates the difference between the media's coverage of the two administrations. "It said: ‘Is Donald Trump your president?' 'Yes.' And when he is, they refer to his 'concentration camps,' 'cages,' and then with the exact same facilities [they ask]: 'Is Donald Trump the president?' 'No.' They're 'temporary facilities.'"