Boom: Biden Appoints Member of the Trilateral Commission to Head The World Bank | 24 Feb 2023 | President [sic] Biden is stacking his Administration with current or former members of the Trilateral Commission. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Susan Rice, Domestic Policy Advisor; Eric Schmidt, Office of Science and Technology Policy; John Podesta, Green New Deal spending tsar; Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank. When the Trilateral Commission was formed in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, they successfully engineered the takeover of the Carter Administration in order to control the economic engine of the world: The United States. Antony Sutton and I [Patrick Wood] thoroughly documented this in 1978-1981 with our books, Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II.