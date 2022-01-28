'A boom, then a monster sound' - 10 hurt after bridge over Pittsburgh's Frick Park collapses | 28 Jan 2022 | Ten people were injured Friday morning when the bridge that carries Forbes Avenue over Frick Park collapsed in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. Three of the injured were transported to the hospital, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said, but none of them had injuries that were considered life-threatening. Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted just before 7 a.m. Friday that the bridge had collapsed. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald noted that the bridge is "a major artery" that connects the East End, Squirrel Hill and Oakland with both Downtown Pittsburgh and the eastern suburbs.