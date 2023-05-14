Border agents arrest Afghan national on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influx - CBP sources | Border Patrol agents arrested an Afghan national on the FBI's terror watchlist after he crossed into the U.S. illegally Wednesday in California, multiple sources at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News. The Afghan national crossed the border with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, California, the sources said. Border Patrol agents took the migrants to a processing station, where a fingerprint scan determined the Afghan was a match on the Terrorist Screening Database. The FBI was then notified, confirmed the results, and began an investigation. The arrested subject crossed the border a day prior to the end of Title 42 -- a COVID-19 emergency policy that allowed border agents to turn away migrants. Thousands of migrants have flooded to the border since the policy expired.