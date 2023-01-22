Border agents confirm 1.2 million 'gotaway' migrants under Biden administration --Illegal immigration continues to skyrocket under Biden | 22 Jan 2023 | U.S. border agents have confirmed that 1.2 million illegal migrants "got away" from authorities while crossing the border under Joe Biden's administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News on Sunday. CBP tracks hundreds of thousands of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico Border every month, but that stat does not include the number of known "gotaways," or migrants who were detected by authorities but not apprehended. Since Biden entered office in January 2021, border crossings have exploded, and at least 1.2 million migrants successfully evaded authorities. The first half of Biden's four-year term saw monthly border encounters rise from 101,000 in February 2021 to 251,000 in December 2022, according to CBP stats.