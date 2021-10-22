Border arrests hit highest levels since 1986's amnesty bill - CBP data --The Rio Grande Valley sector came in with the most arrests | 21 Oct 2021 | Arrests by Border Patrol have soared to the highest levels since 1986, according to Customs and Border Patrol data. U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in September, according to CBP data obtained by the Washington Post. Historical data shows that Border Patrol made 1.69 million arrests nationwide in 1986, the outlet reported. The data, however, do not show how many of those arrests were made along the border.