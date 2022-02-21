Border crisis: Number of Turkish migrants at southern border already outpaces FY 2021 | 17 Feb 2022 | The number of Turkish migrants encountered at the southern border so far in FY 2022 already outpaces the number encountered in FY 2021 - a sign of the increasing global character of the U.S. border crisis, which is now moving into its second year. There have been 1,523 encounters of Turkish nationals so far in FY 2022, which started in October. That's already more than the 1,409 migrants encountered in the entirety of FY 2021. However, that 1,409 was itself a massive increase from FY 2020, when there were just 109 encounters of migrants from Turkey, where low numbers would be unsurprising given the geographical gulf between the two countries.