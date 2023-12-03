Border crisis: over 1000 migrants rush bridge linking Mexico to U.S. in El Paso, Texas | 12 March 2023 | A group of at least 1,000 migrants rushed the Paso Del Norte bridge linking Mexico to the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, to gain access into the United States, video shows. Crowd control measures were used when the group of mainly Venezuelan migrants continued to press forward, though according to sources at the border, the efforts were thwarted. Videos show migrants of all ages pressing toward the fenced border, with some putting their hands in the air to encourage others to continue moving forward. Another video shows the moment the migrants pushed onto the bridge and began running for freedom, with a sign above the read, "Feliz Viaje," or, happy travels.