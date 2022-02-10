Border officials count 599,000 'gotaway' migrants in Fiscal Year 2022 - source --Number of 'gotaways,' migrants observed by not apprehended, is up from 389,155 in FY2021 and just 60,000 in FY2020 | 2 Oct 2022 | U.S. officials are aware of at least 599,000 migrants who crossed the southern border and evaded authorities in Fiscal Year 2022, a Customs and Border Protection source told Fox News. That amounts to an average of roughly 50,000 "gotaways" every month and more than 1,500 per day. These numbers represent those migrants have been observed on cameras or detected via sensors, footprints or other means, but were never apprehended because of a lack of manpower. The number of gotaways in FY2022 – which spans from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 – is up drastically from the year before. In April, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told the House Judiciary Committee that there were 389,155 gotaways at the border in FY2021.