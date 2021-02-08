Border Patrol not testing migrants for COVID before they're released across US | 2 Aug 2021 | Migrants who illegally come across the U.S.-Mexico border and are apprehended by Border Patrol are not being tested for the coronavirus before being released from custody and allowed to travel across the United States, the Washington Examiner has learned. "They aren't tested at encounter. [Unaccompanied children] and family units are moved out of custody quickly. If they are infected and do not have obvious symptoms, they are sent out," a senior Customs and Border Protection official told the Washington Examineron Monday. The official is not a union member and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Migrant families and children are "only tested once we turn them over or unless symptomatic," the official added. Chris Cabrera, National Border Patrol Council spokesman, said in an email Monday that the "majority of people in Border Patrol custody are not tested."