Border Patrol released suspected terrorist who crossed into U.S. illegally, ICE took weeks to rearrest him | 23 May 2022 | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn't rearrest a suspected terrorist who was released into the United States by Border Patrol agents until two weeks after he was flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The suspected terrorist, Isnardo Garcia-Amado, 35, was released into the United States by Border Patrol agents on April 18 near Yuma, Arizona, and given a GPS monitoring device as an alternative to detention, according to a memo from a federal source obtained by Fox News. Garcia-Amado, a Colombian citizen, was then flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Terrorist Screening Center on April 21, which determined he is a match on the terror watch list.